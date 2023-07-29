Jamie Lee Curtis addresses her struggle with opioid addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently addressed her battle with opioid addiction, considering herself “lucky” to not end up in jail years ago.



In a new interview with Morning Joe, the Freaky Friday star revealed that she has been sober for two decades, stating that “worst day was almost invisible to anyone else”.

“I'm lucky. I didn't make terrible decisions high or under the influence that then, for the rest of my life, I regret,” said the Halloween actress.

The Oscar winner explained, “There are women in prison whose lives have been shattered by drugs and alcohol, not because they were violent felons, not because they were horrible people, but because they were addicts.”

However, the 64-year-old added, “I am incredibly lucky that that wasn't my path.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Curtis disclosed that she was an opiate addict and “if fentanyl was available, as easily available as it is today on the street”, she would be dead.



The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress shared that her sobriety journey led her to “live an incredible life”.

Calling it her “greatest accomplishment”, the mother of two daughters remarked, “My sobriety has been the key to freedom, the freedom to be me, to not be looking in the mirror in the reflection and trying to see somebody else.”

“I look in the mirror. I see myself. I accept myself. And I move on because you know what? The world is filled with things we need to do,” asserted the True Lies actress.

Curtis believed she’s “breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations” in her family.



The Knives Out actress admitted, “Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment,”

“Bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything,” she concluded.