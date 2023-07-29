Paris Hilton unveils her beloved puppy, Prince Tokyo Gizmo, on Instagram

Paris Hilton celebrated the Independence Day holiday by introducing a new addition to her furry family, a cute brown and white teacup puppy.

The socialite delighted her 24.3 million Instagram followers by sharing multiple photos of herself posing with the adorable pup inside her home. Excited about the new furry friend, she sought help from her fans to come up with a suitable name for him.

Her fans flooded the comments section with various suggestions, including Gizmo, Grande Hilton, and Prince Tokyo Hilton, which was a touching tribute to her late Chihuahua, Harajuku B**ch.

Among the proposed names, some fans even referred to Hilton's catchphrase, Slivington, showcasing their love for the celebrity and her unique style.

After a few weeks of anticipation, Paris Hilton returned to social media with an edited video featuring her beloved new pooch. In the video, she also shared a snippet of her latest song, Hot One.

With great excitement, she finally revealed the chosen name, announcing, 'You've all been waiting to hear this Hot One’s name, so here it is: meet PRINCE TOKYO GIZMO HILTON.' She expressed her gratitude to her fans for their fantastic name suggestions and encouraged them to keep sending videos, as she loved receiving them.



It's clear that Hilton valued her fans' input, as she incorporated some of the suggested names into her final decision. Additionally, she showcased her creative flair by dressing up her newly named pet in a variety of different outfits. In the video, set to the tune of her new single, Hot One, Hilton's sing-talk style added a playful touch as the pup displayed different looks and poses with each phrase.