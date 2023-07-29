Christine McGuinness insists she needs mini break as she shares sizzling snap

Christine McGuinness insisted on a mini break as she shared a sizzling snap after she and her nine-year-old twins were struck down with a contagious tummy bug.

The model, 35, has three children with her estranged husband Paddy McGuinness, says she needs a mini break ASAP following her time in the 'McSick House'.

In a video on her Instagram stories, a pale-faced Christine lay on her sofa cushions and told fans she wanted some energy back.

She lamented: 'I think I spoke too soon when I said I was smashing the summer holidays.

'We’re on week three. The twins got a tummy bug and I caught it. It’s one of those things no one really mentions when you have kids.

'They seem to pick up every bug in sight and then you catch it as well so I’m feeling very very pale and it’s hasn’t been the best and I can’t ask anyone to help because it’s obviously contagious.'

Christina admitted she was trying to remain positive about the situation as she pointed out: 'I can see my abs and it’s been a while. You know every cloud.

'Oh my God I just want some energy back. And to have a nice calm day I’ve just ordered some crafts on Amazon so we are going to do that in a bit and hopefully that’s it now.

'We’re not even half way through the summer holidays.'

The Loose Women panellist also revealed her next mini break is ninety percent booked and that she was ‘very happy’ and needed ‘some heat’.

She shared the news with her fans as she took to her Instagram Stories to post a topless picture of herself by the pool while on a previous holiday.