 
menu menu menu

Christine McGuinness insists she needs mini break as she shares sizzling snap

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Christine McGuinness insists she needs mini break as she shares sizzling snap
Christine McGuinness insists she needs mini break as she shares sizzling snap

Christine McGuinness insisted on a mini break as she shared a sizzling snap after she and her nine-year-old twins were struck down with a contagious tummy bug.

The model, 35, has three children with her estranged husband Paddy McGuinness, says she needs a mini break ASAP following her time in the 'McSick House'.

In a video on her Instagram stories, a pale-faced Christine lay on her sofa cushions and told fans she wanted some energy back.

Christine McGuinness insists she needs mini break as she shares sizzling snap

She lamented: 'I think I spoke too soon when I said I was smashing the summer holidays.

'We’re on week three. The twins got a tummy bug and I caught it. It’s one of those things no one really mentions when you have kids.

'They seem to pick up every bug in sight and then you catch it as well so I’m feeling very very pale and it’s hasn’t been the best and I can’t ask anyone to help because it’s obviously contagious.'

Christina admitted she was trying to remain positive about the situation as she pointed out: 'I can see my abs and it’s been a while. You know every cloud.

'Oh my God I just want some energy back. And to have a nice calm day I’ve just ordered some crafts on Amazon so we are going to do that in a bit and hopefully that’s it now.

'We’re not even half way through the summer holidays.'

The Loose Women panellist also revealed her next mini break is ninety percent booked and that she was ‘very happy’ and needed ‘some heat’.

She shared the news with her fans as she took to her Instagram Stories to post a topless picture of herself by the pool while on a previous holiday.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt stops filming of Formula One blockbuster to show solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strike video

Brad Pitt stops filming of Formula One blockbuster to show solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strike
Khloe Kardashian used Tristan Thompson’s mom death as plot for ‘The Kardashians’?

Khloe Kardashian used Tristan Thompson’s mom death as plot for ‘The Kardashians’?
Will Smith voices support for SAG-AFTRA strike, declares it ‘a Pivotal Moment'

Will Smith voices support for SAG-AFTRA strike, declares it ‘a Pivotal Moment'
Celebrities craze in fans explained

Celebrities craze in fans explained

Neelam Gill is dating not Leonardo DiCaprio but his best friend

Neelam Gill is dating not Leonardo DiCaprio but his best friend
Cardi B clarifies 'fight was real' with Offset amid 'Jealousy' stunt talks

Cardi B clarifies 'fight was real' with Offset amid 'Jealousy' stunt talks
Drake strikes Pharrell and Pusha T in new Travis Scott's track

Drake strikes Pharrell and Pusha T in new Travis Scott's track
Sinead O'Connor harassed by 'violent' stalker before death video

Sinead O'Connor harassed by 'violent' stalker before death
Prince William's plan about son George revealed

Prince William's plan about son George revealed