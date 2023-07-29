Rihanna radiates pregnancy glow during romantic dinner date

Rihanna and her growing baby bump are the moments!

The singer, 35, who is expecting her second child, with beau, A$AP Rocky put her bump on display as she stepped out with her partner in Santa Monica on Friday evening.

Rihanna appeared in high spirits and looked beautiful in a Barbie pink sports bra and matching joggers as she and the rapper, 34, arrived for a romantic dinner date at Giorgio Baldi.

The Umbrella hitmaker — who showed off her pregnant belly in a crop top and unbuttoned jeans during an outing with the rapper earlier this week — teamed her bright ensemble with a pair of all-white sneakers.

To jazz up her look, she tied her raven black tresses up into high pigtails for a chic half-up and half-down hairstyle.

For an additional touch of glamour, she also sported a pair of circular sunglasses decorated in shimmering rhinestones to go with the layers of diamond-encrusted chokers on her neck.

For their night out, the Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 hitmaker also put on a casual display in a white T-shirt and a pair of gray cargo pants adorned with gold bullets.

Over a year ago, Rihanna gave birth to their first child, RZA, in May 2022.

Earlier this year, she revealed the exciting news that she was pregnant once again and the couple would soon be welcoming their second child.



