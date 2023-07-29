Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater haven’t met in weeks as he navigates his divorce

File Footage

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have not meet in weeks as the latter is busing navigating his divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay.

According to TMZ, the singer-turned-actor is giving her Wicked co-star as much space as he needs and won’t be meeting him till he is done with the initial process of his divorce from Jay.

The publication revealed Grande will be flying to Los Angeles this weekend but still won’t be meeting her new lover even though they are desperate to be with each other.

This comes after it was reported that Slater wants to have a major presence in his 1-year-old son’s life despite parting ways from his mother just two years after their marriage.

The actor is said to be desperate to co-parent with Jay and has been in touch with her to talk about his son on a daily basis.

The outlet shared that the actor spent his time with his little boy in London after he had parted ways from Jay as he is “determined” to have a major presence in his life.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Grande has parted ways from her husband Dalton Gomez after two-year marriage.

Few days later, it was reported that she is seeing Slater with some insiders claiming that the actor had already called it quits with his wife before dating Grande.



