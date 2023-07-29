Renée Zellweger in ‘best and healthiest’ relationship with Ant Anstead: Source

Renée Zellweger’s relationship with Ant Anstead is one of the “healthiest” she’s ever been in, according to source.



Speaking of Zellweger and Anstead romance, a source spilled to OK! magazine, “Renée’s friends believe this relationship is one of the best and healthiest she’s ever been in. They’ve never seen her so at peace.”

The source mentioned that both Zellweger and Anstead are “very down-to-earth” as a couple, who began dating each other from April 2021.

Interestingly, the Bridget Jones' Diary actress also received support from her close friends, who are excited that their friend found “the one after two decades”.

The source also told the outlet that Zellweger “spends a lot of time at home, taking care of Anstead’s three-year-old son Hudson”.

The actress enjoyed doing “child-friendly activities like enjoying the beach, riding bikes, going out for ice cream”.

“Occasionally, the couple will dress up and go out, but it’s usually for one of Ant’s auto events rather than a Hollywood party,” stated an insider.

The source added, “She loves how in touch with his feelings Ant is.”

The outlet previously reported that the couple are ready to take a leap and get married.

“They feel like they’re soulmates,” an insider dished to magazine.