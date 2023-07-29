Queen Camilla, Kate's feud draws wedge between King Charles and William

A secret royal war is in progress between King Charles and his son Prince William, according to a report.

Published in radaronline.com, the report said that the feud was triggered by Queen Camilla's icy treatment of Princess Kate.



The publication reported that the Prince of Wales has put distance between himself and his father.



Citing insiders, the news outlet reported that although Charles and his heir have put on a united front for public appearances, William has "severed ties" with his father and their feud "threatens to rip the monarchy apart."



"William has hidden his pent-up feelings about his evil stepmother for decades, but they exploded in a torrent of retaliation when he learned she was badmouthing his wife and family," the publication quoted what it said a high-level courtier as saying.

"This is a battle royale between the REAL power behind the throne, Camilla, and Britain's next king," said the courtier, who said that his disdain for Camilla has been long-rooted and only festered more in the wake of Princess Diana's tragic death.



