Kelly Reilly reveals Beth will 'lose' Rip in 'Yellowstone' finale

Kelly Reilly reveals all bout Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler's future in 'Yellowstone'

As Yellowstone gears up for its final run of episodes, Kelly Reilly has revealed the future of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, portrayed by herself and Cole Hauser, respectively.

In a recent featurette included in the Blu-ray and DVD release of Yellowstone season five, part one, Reilly shared her insights into her character's storyline, casting doubt on the future of the fan-favorite couple.

Reilly, who has been captivating audiences as Beth Dutton since the drama's debut in 2018, delved into the complexities of her character. "Beth is haunted by her past," she explained. "She has a lot of regrets and she has a lot of secrets that he doesn't know."

The actress hinted at a brewing storm beneath the surface, suggesting that the day may come when Beth feels she will lose Rip. "So there is something that is under the surface that will one day, I'm sure, come, and she's probably certain that she will lose him," she said.

She further revealed that in the upcoming season, "You see that she is waking up in the night, constantly having bad dreams, constantly thinking about how she treated him, how she was with him, some of the decisions she made.”

One particular burden she carries is the "immense guilt" stemming from her inability to bear Rip's biological children. The reveal that her adopted brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley), orchestrated her infertility leaves her feeling forever broken.

The Sherlock Holmes actress also foreshadowed that this storyline will come to a head, with Rip possibly discovering the heartbreaking secret.