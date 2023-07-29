Ryan Gosling over the moon as he breaks into UK top 40 with hit Barbie song

Ryan Gosling is over the moon after he became UK top 40 artist with his hit song from the Barbie soundtrack, I’m Just Ken.



According to The Independent, Greta Gerwig’s movie is already a blockbuster at the box office and now three top-five tracks from the movie’s soundtrack landed on the UK singles charts.

It is also pertinent to mention that the Notebook star has been lauded for his Ken role in the movie.

Gosling took his role so seriously that he even sang a song for movie’s soundtrack alongside Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Dua Lipa.

The Official Charts Company revealed that Barbie’s soundtrack “took over the UK singles charts by breaking previous records”.

Besides Gosling’s track, Eilish’s What Was I Made For? has reached number three this week while Lipa’s Dance The Night is now at number four and in fifth position stood Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice for their contribution to the Barbie soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX’s Speed Drive, Lizzo’s Pink and Gosling’s I am Ken, all appear in the top 40.

Elsewhere in the charts, Dave and Central Cee’s Sprinter are at number one for the eighth week, along with Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire at number two.