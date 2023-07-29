Meghan Markle is ‘contending with a floundering career’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently embroiled in a lengthy battle where their careers are ‘floundering’.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser referenced the key things Buckingham Palace was missing in their dealings with the Duke and Duchess.

The claims and admissions have been shared during her piece for News.com.au.

In it, she wrote, “Just imagine how different things would look today if Out of Africa: Sussex Edition had come off.”

In that world “Spare would likely not exist and Harry and Meghan’s biggest Netflix concern would probably be Fergie having made off with their account password.”

“Come Christmas time when King, his sons and their families gathered outside St Mary Magdalene at Sandringham for the iconic Christmas moment it would be possible to detect a hint of strain in the group photos, the smiles not quite reaching the eyes of William and Harry, but hey – the centre would have held.

“The royal family might still vaguely be a whole,” if that had happened.

Instead though “today, the duke is living in, and paying for, a California mega mansion high on square footage and low on subtly.”

"[It] is situated in a town that seems increasingly riddled with paparazzi, while the Sussexes contend with floundering careers and far-from impressive public approval ratings.”