 
menu menu menu

Elon Musk says X monthly users hit 'new high' as Threads struggles with retention

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

A screen capture of Twitters official page with an X on the profile image is seen on July 23, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a social media website. — Reuters
A screen capture of Twitter's official page with an "X" on the profile image is seen on July 23, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a social media website. — Reuters

Tech tycoon Elon Musk has announced that the monthly user count of the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, hit a "new high" of over 540 million. 

Musk tweeted this a day after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said its platforms' teams were bent on boosting retention on their new X rival Threads. The app has lost more than half of its users in the weeks after its much-hyped launch. 

Musk shared a graph displaying the latest user figures on X.

This update from Musk regarding the platform's user base comes at a time when the company is undergoing organisational changes and striving to increase advertising revenue, which experienced a decline in the past month.

This marks the latest addition to a series of statements made by X's executives, asserting significant momentum in user engagement. 

The remarks come following the launch of Threads, a direct rival platform introduced by Meta Platforms on July 5.

Before Musk's acquisition of the firm in October, Twitter reported having 229 million monthly active users in May 2022. Following Musk's ownership, he stated in November that X now boasted 259.4 million daily active users.

Under Musk's leadership, X has undergone rapid product and organisational transformations. 

Notably, the company introduced a paid service for the verified blue tick and initiated revenue sharing with specific content creators on the platform.

In May, Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino, the former NBCUniversal advertising chief, as CEO of X, indicating a strong emphasis on ad sales alongside efforts to boost subscription revenue.

Recently, Musk revealed that X's cash flow faced challenges, attributing it to a significant decline of nearly 50% in advertising revenue and a considerable debt burden, though specific details were not provided.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp announces 'video message feature' for more users

WhatsApp announces 'video message feature' for more users
Mystery multiplies: What if it wasn't Big Bang that brought about universe?

Mystery multiplies: What if it wasn't Big Bang that brought about universe?

Space sounds: Astronomers spooked after recording eerie song of twinkling stars

Space sounds: Astronomers spooked after recording eerie song of twinkling stars
Breakthrough: Scientists claim discovering room-temperature superconductor

Breakthrough: Scientists claim discovering room-temperature superconductor
Meta to bring out ‘retention hooks’ after half of users jump Threads

Meta to bring out ‘retention hooks’ after half of users jump Threads
Former employee exposes Twitter's turmoil under Elon Musk

Former employee exposes Twitter's turmoil under Elon Musk
WhatsApp's new update to make users feel secure when receiving unknown texts

WhatsApp's new update to make users feel secure when receiving unknown texts

Slack back worldwide as platform digs what went wrong

Slack back worldwide as platform digs what went wrong
Slack down worldwide; developer assures quick restoration

Slack down worldwide; developer assures quick restoration