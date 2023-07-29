 
Bethenny Frankel calls out ‘deceiving’ celebs for not being honest about surgery

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Bethenny Frankel says cosmetic procedures are fine but celebs should be honest about them
Bethenny Frankel, the former Real Housewives of New York star, has a clear message for those considering cosmetic surgery: go ahead, but be truthful about it. 

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 52-year-old entrepreneur and Skinnygirl founder shared her thoughts on aging and cosmetic procedures, emphasizing the importance of privacy in such matters.

Frankel believes that aging is inevitable and natural, and people have the right to make their own choices regarding cosmetic enhancements. “I think you're going to age, and it's going to happen,” Frankel says. “People can talk about whatever they want. They don't owe anybody anything.”

Having been candid about her own experiences with Botox and fillers, she gives a nod to cosmetic procedures, encouraging others to do what makes them feel best.

However, Frankel draws the line at deception. “What's deceiving is making the public think that every single thing you've ever done is natural when it's very clearly filtering and drastic surgery,” Frankel notes. “You're really lying. That's when it gets crazy.”

Filtering and photo manipulation also draw Frankel's ire. She has been vocal in the past about her opposition to apps like Facetune and Photoshop, which she considers destructive. “It just still looks like they're not their own age, and it just looks desperate,” she tells PEOPLE. 

“No one owes everybody an explanation for everything they do in their life. You don't have to talk about everything you've ever done. You don't have to call people when you're going to get Botox. Live your life,” she concludes. 

