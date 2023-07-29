 
Statue to honour Queen Elizabeth and her dogs

By
Web Desk

July 29, 2023

Statue to honour Queen Elizabeth and her dogs

The first official memorial statue dedicated to Queen Elizabeth would see the monarch and her dogs being immortalised.

According to The Telegraph, the memorial statue of the Queen and her corgis is made using 800 kilos of clay and it stands at 7ft tall.

The publication reported that the sculpture captures the late Queen in her youthful splendour, wearing regal state robes with a corgi at her heels. ⁠

Citing British sculptor Hywel Brân Pratley, The Telegraph reported that the commission of the statue marks one of his first public sculptures in Britain.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully aged 96 in September last year.

On Elizabeth's death, Charles automatically became monarch of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. 

Queen Elizabeth II, who was the world's oldest and longest-serving head of state. 

She came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.


