Meghan Markle got her name changed on Archie's birth certificate?

Meghan Markle's critics think her name was changed on Archie's birth certificate.



Speculations started doing the rounds after it was claimed by her critics that Meghan Markle is finding it hard to get her son enrolled in a new school due to some changes in his birth certificate.

While no reliable source has confirmed the rumors, supporters of the British royal family are claiming that the birth certificate was changed in the mother section from Rachel Markle to the Duchess of Sussex. They also think that Harry's name was changed to add Prince.

The British tabloid media and royal fans have been criticizing the royal couple ever since they decided to step down as working royals.

Their children have also been targeted in the ongoing hate campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in California.

In May 2019, Meghan gave birth to Archie, the seventh-in-line to the throne.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her second child, a girl, whom she and husband Prince Harry named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana.

Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Harry in attendance.

The birth of Lilibet comes almost a year and a half after Harry and Meghan announced that they intended to step down from their royal roles, plunging the family into crisis.