Saudi Arabia to mediate Ukraine talks with key nations: WSJ

The meeting will reportedly take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Reuters/File

Saudi Arabia is set to play a pivotal role in facilitating peace talks for Ukraine next month, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal.

The discussions, scheduled for August 5th and 6th in Jeddah, aim to garner international support for favorable peace terms for Ukraine, excluding Russia from the dialogue.

The talks are expected to bring together high-ranking officials from nearly 30 countries, including Western nations, Ukraine, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile, and Zambia. While the exact number of attendees remains uncertain, Britain, South Africa, Poland, and the European Union have confirmed their participation. The United States' national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is also anticipated to attend.

The peace talks have arisen in the context of Russia's contentious annexation of parts of Ukraine. The Kremlin has expressed openness to negotiations but insists that any discussions must acknowledge the "new realities" stemming from its territorial claims. On the other hand, Kyiv has taken a firm stance, asserting that negotiations with Russia can only occur after a complete withdrawal of Russian troops.

The goal of these talks is to rally international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine, potentially paving the way for resolution in the ongoing conflict. Saudi Arabia's role as a mediator aims to bring together a diverse group of nations to find common ground and explore solutions for the crisis.

This upcoming meeting follows a similar round of talks in Copenhagen in June, where several countries expected to participate in the upcoming event were also present.

As the world watches closely, hopes are high that the Jeddah talks can pave the way for a constructive dialogue and ultimately contribute to the restoration of stability in the region. The participation of key nations and the collective push for peaceful resolutions make this gathering a significant step towards finding a resolution to the Ukraine crisis.