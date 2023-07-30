Travis Scott's lawyer questions Houston PD 'neutrality'

The timing of the Astroworld tragedy report was matched with Travis Scott's Utopia release

Travis Scott's lawyer has smelled fish about the motives behind the release of the House Police Department report about 2021's Astroworld fiasco on the day of his Utopia album rollout.

After the report's release on Friday, July 28, the rap star's attorney Kent Schaffer issued a statement Saturday.

“The timing of the Houston Police Department report’s release, coinciding with the launch of Travis Scott’s highly anticipated album, is anything but coincidental,” the lawyer told TMZ.

“Travis Scott and his team were, as anticipated, fully cleared of any wrongdoing associated with the Astroworld tragedy by a grand jury based on the very report released today," he continued.

“It is outrageous that HPD has chosen to resort to tactics that attempt to discredit Travis and his team, casting doubt on how the unfortunate events at Astroworld actually transpired while deflecting blame from their own critical failures.”

“We encourage the Houston PD to make peace with the fact that Travis Scott and his team were found innocent of any wrongdoing and to focus on what really matters – making sure tragedies like Astroworld never occur again under their watch," his attorney concluded.

Earlier, ten people died, and thousands were injured due to a stampede at Scott's 2021 Astroworld concert.