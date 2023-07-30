Taylor Swift's fans forced Earth to shake

Swifties did not shy away from expressing in Taylor Swift's concerts

On July 22 and 23, Taylor Swift had concerts in Seattle. After two nights of shaking a leg, a mini earthquake occurred.

The seismology expert confirmed that the continued jumping and dancing caused seismic activity identical to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

As per geology professor at Western Washington University, Jackie Caplan-Auerbach said, ""I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals," she said, adding, "If I overlay them on top of each other, they're nearly identical."



"While the magnitude difference between "Beast Quake" and "Swift Quake" is only 0.3, Caplan-Auerbach said the Swifties have the Seahawks fans beat. "The shaking was twice as strong as 'Beast Quake'. It absolutely doubled it."

"The primary difference is the duration of shaking," Caplan-Auerbach explained. "Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down.

It's much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it."

Meanwhile, the Swift domestic leg is about to end. It was already called one of the biggest tours. Moreover, her international tour will kick off from Mexico City on August 24.