Kelly Clarkson opens her Las Vegas residency with Harry Styles' 'As It Was': Watch video

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Kelly Clarkson was originally supposed to sing 'As It Was' in the Kellyoke segment of her daytime show

American singer Kelly Clarkson opened up her Las Vegas residency this Friday with Harry Styles' chart buster track As It Was.

Kelly sang a medley of her beautiful songs, including Stronger, Since U Been Gone, and Because of You. 

Besides her hit soundtracks, she covered Harry's As It Was which she was originally supposed to sing on her daytime show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, but it could not happen because of the ongoing Hollywood strike.

The 41-year-old singer, before starting her performance explained, that she was going to sing the former One Direction members song in the Kellyoke segment of her show, but the SAG-AFTRA strikes became a hurdle in that plan.

She told People Magazine, "We're gonna go a little Kellyoke every night. We were supposed to sing this actually on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn't get to perform it on the show."

The Piece by Piece singer has just kicked off her residency, whereas Harry Styles just wrapped up his two-year-long Love on Tour last week on an emotional note in Italy, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Harry Styles thanked his fans for attending his shows with full hearts and enthusiasm. He called his tour 'the greatest experience of his life.'

