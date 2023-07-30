 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to snub King Charles for family reunion

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to snub King Charles invitation for a family reunion this summer.

According to media reports, King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate will be heading to Balmoral with the rest of the Royal Family for a summer holiday next week.

However, the California-based royal couple will be notably absent along with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Daily Express, citing a source close to the royals, reported Meghan and Harry are set to miss family reunion despite an “open invitation” from King Charles.

The source said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will most likely not attend the annual summer holiday as relationships between King Charles and Harry have deteriorated since the release of his memoir Spare.

Also, OK Magazine quoted royal commentator Rebecca English as saying Meghan and Harry have an "'open invitation' to join family gatherings" but it "hasn’t exactly been rescinded, but is certainly not expected to be accepted."

