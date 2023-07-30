 
Taylor Swift races her dad on a segway during The Eras Tour in Santa Clara, California

July 30, 2023

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated "The Eras Tour" has made its way to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where she is set to perform a couple of shows this weekend.

In a recent TikTok post before her first stadium show on Friday, the 33-year-old pop superstar gave her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how she navigates the vast venues during her current tour. The video featured Swift cruising through the stadium corridors on a golf cart, accompanied by a couple of her friends.

However, the leisurely ride quickly turned into a friendly competition when her father, Scott Swift, joined in on the fun. He appeared on a segway and started racing alongside their golf cart through the walkways.

@taylorswift

my dads on his segway shit again

♬ Ridin' - Chamillionaire

In a playful nod to the impromptu race, Taylor Swift cleverly incorporated a snippet of the song "Ridin'" by rapper Chamillionaire, featuring Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The lyrics, "They see me rollin' - They hatin' - Patrollin' and tryna catch me ridin' dirty," perfectly matched the scene as the camera showed her dad trying to catch up to his daughter.

The clip showcased Taylor Swift's infectious smile as she managed to maintain the lead in her golf cart ahead of her father. In the caption, she humorously referred to her dad's segway antics as "his segway s**t again."

With an impressive turnout, more than 60,000 enthusiastic Swifties filled the outdoor Santa Clara venue for Friday's show, with notable attendees like super fans Tommy Dorfman and Gigi Hadid enjoying the concert.

