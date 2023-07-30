Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over THIS latest decision

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned over leaving California amid reports they are considering to move to Malibu.



According to a report by Mirror UK, a top security expert has issued a stern warning to Meghan and Harry leaving California for Malibu, saying it will be a "big security risk" and perhaps the "biggest of their lives".

Kent Moyer told Daily Express per Mirror UK, that if Meghan and Harry are bothered by the paparazzi and intruders at Montecito mansion, "it will be considerably worse in Malibu, where their profile will be even higher".

The security expert went on to say the Duke and Duchess will also be at risk of "a terrorist attack or kidnap attempt on them and their family", following the release of his memoir Spare where he made bombshell claims.

He believes it would be a “grave error” for Archie and Lilibet parents to even announce where they intend to live.

“As things stand, any tourist – let alone a trained assassin – can easily find their home.”

The latest warning for the royal couple comes amid reports they are "casually house hunting" in Malibu.