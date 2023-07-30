 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry is ‘stuck in woeful LA traffic’ and ‘left to fester’

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Prince Harry is ‘stuck in woeful LA traffic’ and ‘left to fester’
Prince Harry is ‘stuck in woeful LA traffic’ and ‘left to fester’

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for attempting to leave things to ‘fester’ till things erupt.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser has issued these claims and admissions about the ‘festering’ nature of Prince Harry’s future.

She weighed in on everything during her piece for News.com.au.

In it, she wrote, “As we all know now, the situation was left to fester until things erupted, Vesuvius-like, in January 2020 with the Sussexes’ peremptory announcement that they were done with full-time working royal life.”

“The rest, of course, is not just history but a TV show, a book and a podcast," Ms Elser also added in the middle of her piece.

The expert also went on to note, “What we can now say decisively is that the Palace ‘inertia’ ultimately had a seismic, outsize impact on the Crown Inc. and the royal family.”

“Imagine the heartache and hurt and sadness and money and time that could have been saved if someone had made the Africa idea work.” So "in this regard, to me, the Firm failed and failed badly. Something to think about for anyone stuck in woeful LA traffic," she also weighed in on to say before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over THIS latest decision video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over THIS latest decision
Alessandra Ambrosio shows off beach body as she hits waves during getaway to Ibiza

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off beach body as she hits waves during getaway to Ibiza
Johnny Depp delights U.S. fans once again with electrifying performance

Johnny Depp delights U.S. fans once again with electrifying performance
Kanye West steps out with female friend after having his Twitter account reinstated

Kanye West steps out with female friend after having his Twitter account reinstated
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to snub King Charles for family reunion video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to snub King Charles for family reunion
Kelly Clarkson opens her Las Vegas residency with Harry Styles' 'As It Was': Watch video

Kelly Clarkson opens her Las Vegas residency with Harry Styles' 'As It Was': Watch video
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel embark on date night in eye-catching attire

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel embark on date night in eye-catching attire
Is Simon Cowell bidding goodbye to showbiz? video

Is Simon Cowell bidding goodbye to showbiz?
Princess Diana’s brother in ‘final-final’ stage of writing new book video

Princess Diana’s brother in ‘final-final’ stage of writing new book