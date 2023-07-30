 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk ‘humiliation’ if they do THIS

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would risk ‘humiliation’ if they are seen with the royal family again, a royal expert believes amid reports King Charles has invited them to the annual family reunion at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The OK Magazine, quoting royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams as saying the California-based couple risk "humiliation" if they are ever seen with King Charles, Prince William, Camilla, Kate Middleton and other royals again.

The royal expert said, “This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks.

“The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary.”

Richard told this to publication amid reports King Charles has kept Harry and Meghan’s names on the list of invitees for this year’s royal summer vacation.

Meanwhile, according to reports Meghan and Harry are not expected to join royal family.

