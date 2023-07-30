Actress Viola Davis supports SAG-AFTRA and WGA, halts 'G20' movie

Viola Davis, in a display of solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, has made the decision to step back from her latest project, G20.

In a heartfelt statement, the acclaimed actor expressed her love for the movie but emphasized that it would not be appropriate for production to continue amidst the strike.

Davis commended the producers of G20 for supporting her decision and standing in unity with actors, SAG/AFTRA, and the WGA. Even though there was an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, Davis believed it was crucial to halt the project as a show of support for the significant cause.

The interim agreements, according to the guild, allow productions to proceed during a strike under the condition that the producers adhere to the terms sought by SAG-AFTRA from the AMPTP. These interim agreements are expected to align with the AMPTP agreement once it is ratified by the membership.

Viola Davis now joins Brad Pitt in the ranks of actors expressing solidarity with the striking workers in Hollywood. Brad Pitt had also recently paused production on his upcoming F1 film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, to stand in support of the striking workers in the entertainment industry. Both actors' decisions serve as powerful statements highlighting the importance of the ongoing strikes and advocating for fair and just working conditions for all industry professionals.