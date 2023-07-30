King Charles likely won’t meet Archie, Lilibet at upcoming family reunion

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not expected to meet their grandfather King Charles this summer holidays, it is believed.



The king and his grandchildren meeting is not possible as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly not joining the royal family for summer holidays at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

According to media reports, King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate will be heading to Balmoral with the rest of the Royal Family for a summer holiday next week.

However, the California-based royal couple will be notably absent along with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Therefore, meeting of King Charles with Archie and Lilibet is unlikely.

Daily Express, citing a source close to the royals, reported Meghan and Harry are set to miss family reunion despite an “open invitation” from King Charles.

The source said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will most likely not attend the annual summer holiday as relationships between King Charles and Harry have deteriorated since the release of his memoir Spare.