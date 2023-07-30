 
menu menu menu

King Charles likely won’t meet Archie, Lilibet at upcoming family reunion

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

King Charles likely won’t meet Archie, Lilibet at upcoming family reunion
King Charles likely won’t meet Archie, Lilibet at upcoming family reunion

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not expected to meet their grandfather King Charles this summer holidays, it is believed.

The king and his grandchildren meeting is not possible as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly not joining the royal family for summer holidays at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

According to media reports, King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate will be heading to Balmoral with the rest of the Royal Family for a summer holiday next week.

However, the California-based royal couple will be notably absent along with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Therefore, meeting of King Charles with Archie and Lilibet is unlikely.

Daily Express, citing a source close to the royals, reported Meghan and Harry are set to miss family reunion despite an “open invitation” from King Charles.

The source said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will most likely not attend the annual summer holiday as relationships between King Charles and Harry have deteriorated since the release of his memoir Spare.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle aims to ‘end’ 500-year-old empire?

Meghan Markle aims to ‘end’ 500-year-old empire?
Molly Mae Hague leaves fans emotional with sweet video

Molly Mae Hague leaves fans emotional with sweet video
Love Island set to have its first black winner after accusations of racism

Love Island set to have its first black winner after accusations of racism
Actress Viola Davis supports SAG-AFTRA and WGA, halts 'G20' movie

Actress Viola Davis supports SAG-AFTRA and WGA, halts 'G20' movie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk ‘humiliation’ if they do THIS

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk ‘humiliation’ if they do THIS
Britney Spears teases fans with ‘Little Project’ addressing her conservatorship video

Britney Spears teases fans with ‘Little Project’ addressing her conservatorship
Taylor Swift races her dad on a segway during The Eras Tour in Santa Clara, California

Taylor Swift races her dad on a segway during The Eras Tour in Santa Clara, California
Prince Harry is ‘stuck in woeful LA traffic’ and ‘left to fester’

Prince Harry is ‘stuck in woeful LA traffic’ and ‘left to fester’
Cardi B reacts to fan's drink toss at her during performance

Cardi B reacts to fan's drink toss at her during performance