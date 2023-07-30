 
Meghan Markle aims to ‘end’ 500-year-old empire?

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

An expert has just weighed in on the tremendous power Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold when it comes to making an entire empire crumble.

These insights into the power the Duke of Sussex holds has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

The expert weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it, she said, “The Roman Empire lasted for more than 500 years, the Persian one for centuries on end, even after Alexander the Great came calling, and Andy Cohen’s Real Housewives kingdom is still going strong after the better part of two decades.”

“And yet, having passed the 1000-day mark of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s American commercial empire-in-the-making, the question is more and more, is it already crumbling?”

Ms Elser also went on to note how, “In those 1000-plus days, they have gone from being some of the most exciting, thrilling hires on the planet to being openly derided by Hollywood powerhouses and facing losing tens and tens of millions of dollars.”

So how come “things gone so sour, so fast?” Ms Elser also asked before signing off the chat.

For those unversed, these accusations have come keeping in mind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to 'take-over' Hollywood allegedly.

