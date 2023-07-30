Prince Harry needs much more than a ‘tender embrace of Pa’s account’

Prince Harry will allegedly need far more than just the tender embrace King Charles can offer via his bank account.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued insights into the ‘dire constraints’ the Duke and Duchess are in.

She weighed in on everything in a piece for News.com.au.

In it she referenced the past and said, “Back then, both the regular world and the royal world were still in the midst of epic, once-in-a-century upheavals.”

“Covid had swept the globe like the malign viral equivalent of BTS, forcing billions of people inside for lengthy stretches, and the Sussexes had shoved off from London, forcing billions of people to look anew – and askance – at Buckingham Palace.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also noted, “fundamental to this entire story is money, something that it would seem Harry and Meghan had not quite realised they would need so much of once they left the tender embrace of his dear Pa’s bank account.”

These claims have come in reference to the couple’s claims that they will soon ‘become financially independent’ from the Firm.