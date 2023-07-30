 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry needs much more than a ‘tender embrace of Pa’s account’

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Prince Harry needs much more than a ‘tender embrace of Pa’s account’
Prince Harry needs much more than a ‘tender embrace of Pa’s account’

Prince Harry will allegedly need far more than just the tender embrace King Charles can offer via his bank account.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued insights into the ‘dire constraints’ the Duke and Duchess are in.

She weighed in on everything in a piece for News.com.au.

In it she referenced the past and said, “Back then, both the regular world and the royal world were still in the midst of epic, once-in-a-century upheavals.”

“Covid had swept the globe like the malign viral equivalent of BTS, forcing billions of people inside for lengthy stretches, and the Sussexes had shoved off from London, forcing billions of people to look anew – and askance – at Buckingham Palace.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also noted, “fundamental to this entire story is money, something that it would seem Harry and Meghan had not quite realised they would need so much of once they left the tender embrace of his dear Pa’s bank account.”

These claims have come in reference to the couple’s claims that they will soon ‘become financially independent’ from the Firm.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles likely won’t meet Archie, Lilibet at upcoming family reunion

King Charles likely won’t meet Archie, Lilibet at upcoming family reunion
Molly Mae Hague leaves fans emotional with sweet video

Molly Mae Hague leaves fans emotional with sweet video
Love Island set to have its first black winner after accusations of racism

Love Island set to have its first black winner after accusations of racism
Actress Viola Davis supports SAG-AFTRA and WGA, halts 'G20' movie

Actress Viola Davis supports SAG-AFTRA and WGA, halts 'G20' movie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk ‘humiliation’ if they do THIS

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk ‘humiliation’ if they do THIS
Britney Spears teases fans with ‘Little Project’ addressing her conservatorship video

Britney Spears teases fans with ‘Little Project’ addressing her conservatorship
Taylor Swift races her dad on a segway during The Eras Tour in Santa Clara, California

Taylor Swift races her dad on a segway during The Eras Tour in Santa Clara, California
Prince Harry is ‘stuck in woeful LA traffic’ and ‘left to fester’

Prince Harry is ‘stuck in woeful LA traffic’ and ‘left to fester’
Cardi B reacts to fan's drink toss at her during performance

Cardi B reacts to fan's drink toss at her during performance