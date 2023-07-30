 
UK's first female high commissioner arrives in Pakistan to take up new role

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

British High Commissioner-designate to Pakistan Jane Marriott on Sunday said that she wants to ensure the bilateral ties between London and Islamabad is green and sustainable amid the growing climate emergency. 

Her comments came after her arrival to Pakistan to take up her new posting at British High Commission in Islamabad. 

Jane arrived at an important time for UK-Pakistan relations, with a significant uplift in UK aid spending in Pakistan focused on strengthening climate resilience and reducing humanitarian risks. 

Last month the UK also launched the new Developing Countries Trading Scheme, which will help Pakistan to boost exports by reducing tariffs and simplifying trade terms.

“I am delighted to be here in Pakistan, a country that deeply matters to, and has a long-standing relationship with, the UK. With over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage in the UK making up every part of British society, we have a special and ever-growing special bond," she said after arriving to Pakistan. 

“Our friendship stems from our shared history and values, deep people-to-people ties, growing trade links and a renewed development partnership. I will be working hard to continue to expand these.

“With the climate emergency a growing threat to health and livelihoods across the world, I have a particular interest in ensuring the bilateral relationship between our countries is a green, sustainable one.”

Jane joined the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in 2001. She was previously posted as British High Commissioner to Kenya from September 2019 to June 2023 and has served as British Ambassador to Yemen. She has also been posted to the USA, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan as well as heading the UK’s Joint International Counter Terrorism Unit.

