Prince Harry, Meghan Markle once had the ‘world dunk on their potential’

Royal experts have just referenced stories from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s glory days.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser weighed in on the glory days that followed the Sussexes during the first few years since their US move.

In it she pointed to the times where, “The Sussexes held all the cards, putting them in a powerful position.”



At the time “they were unspeakably famous, they represented a generational and cultural shift that was willing to push back against the long-established edifices of power, and nearly every brand and company to the left of the Republican Party must have wanted them.”

In the early days, “After Netflix, three months later it was Spotify’s turn to crow about having secured the duke and duchess for their podcasting roster.”

“The following year, in late July 2021, Penguin Random House would get their go at putting out a triumphant press release contracting Harry.”

“The world seemed a bit drunk on the promise and potential of Harry and Meghan. So, it’s early 2021 and everything seems rosy and greenback-tinted for the duke and duchess. So far, so good,” Ms Elser also added.

But “Then came the fork in the road that was their decision to sit down with on-camera confessor Oprah Winfrey to do some soul-baring and family secret-sharing.”