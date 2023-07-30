Model Daisy Lowe gifts her infant daughter £240 pair of Louboutins

Well-known model Daisy Lowe gifts her three-month-old daughter with a pair of luxury Louboutins which cost an impressive £240. The expensive item is a pair of red silk ballet flats for her first child with her fiancee Jordan Saul.

The story comes after the model recently opened up in an interview with Hello! Magazine and claimed that she is “obsessed” with baby Ivy. "I have wanted to be a mum all my life, but nothing can prepare you. All of the fantasising about what being a mum is, it's worlds apart to what it's like in practice, but I'm so grateful that my little girl is here," as she admitted to being a little "obsessed" with her bundle of joy calling her "a joy, hilarious and bright and very sassy".

She explained that she felt so much joy around her daughter that she found it difficult to choose her favourite thing about her. "It sounds so silly, but I think she makes me appreciate all the small things."

She also touched on how her fiancee acts with the little one, revealing: "It's just warmed my heart more than I ever thought was possible. He's so wonderful with her and as soon as she sees his face, she just lights up,"