Meghan Markle is ‘squandering and giving away the greatest asset’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fully ‘squandered and gave away the greatest asset.’

Royal commentator Daniela Elser referenced the USP the Sussexes seem to have squandered away ‘for free no less’.

The couple has been called out in Ms Esler’s piece for News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “What it seems like, from the distance of two years, is that the interview [with Oprah] was not the first step in their carefully plotted master plan.”

“Rather, this prime time special constituted the Sussexes largely squandering and giving away their greatest asset – their story. And for free no less.”

Ms Elser also touched on “how peeved various executives at Netflix and Spotify might have been at this move.”

Because “what the Sussexes’ interview meant was that by the time their tell-all doco and his book came out, the world would already know the major plot points and already be totally au fait their most thunderous and sensational claims.”

Another problem is that “Oprah would also set the timbre for what was to follow, which was outing after outing that traversed similar territory – the Armchair Expert podcast, The Me You Can’t See, Harry & Meghan, and Spare.”

Thus, Ms Elser beleives it’s safe to assume “the Sussex brand was fast becoming one associated with a certain drumbeat of negativity and a proclivity to gripe.”

“All of this meant that by the time their actual paid content started to be rolled out in 2022, their story – of royal indifference to their pain, of unconscious bias, of leaking and of preferential treatment for Team Heir – was one that the entire world already knew, nearly word perfect.”