Leonardi DiCaprio is spotted with Neelam Gill after she denies dating rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio soaked up the sun on a yacht with Neelam Gill as he takes a vacation in Italy. The 48-year-old looked laidback as he donned a pair of blue shorts while relaxing on the boat.

He also put on a white cap to protect his face from the sun as he stepped out. Later on in the same day, he ended up changing into a white short-sleeved button-down shirt which was left partially unbuttoned.

He accessorized with a green cap as he chatted up his friend as they lounged under a shade to keep away from the sun.

He was joined by model Neelam Gill as she showed off her figure in a white two-piece bikini. She pushed her wet hair back into a ponytail to keep any strands from flying free. To finalize her look, she added a pair of black sunglasses and opted to remain barefooted as she moved around the boat.

Earlier this same week, the two were spotted together on Leo’s yacht in Sardinia not long after the model firmly denied rumours of a relationship with the actor.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: “Just to clear up any rumors… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame.'

In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.

The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories.”