Prince Harry can never ‘replicate or repeat’ past successes

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Experts believe there is ‘absolutely no way’ Prince Harry will ever be able to ‘replicate or repeat’ his past successes.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser weighed in on the couple’s impossible bid.

She shared it all in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it, she wrote, “Now that we are on the other side of Harry & Meghan and Spare, what is coming into view is that the duke and duchess are looking like the 21st century equivalent of Steven Bradbury sans skates. That is to say, their successes are not something they likely can replicate or repeat.”

In light of this, Ms Elser went as far as to question, “The existential question is, take away their titles and what do they have to offer?”

Because if one were to take away the couple’s proximity to the throne, as well as their “formerly elevated, nearly magical status as royalty” what we are left with “are two people who, for the very first time, are being asked to stand on their own two feet creatively and intellectually.”

“And right now, they are looking wanting,” Ms Elser also chimed in to say near the end of the piece. 

