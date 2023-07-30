 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t expect favor’ from Netflix?

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Experts have just started to reference the real reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pushed into a corner by Netflix and its all because “budgets are contracting faster than the waist of an Ozempic-fuelled Idol star.”

Insights into the financial changes that lie ahead have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

In it, she wrote, “Maybe if the streaming industry were in a better place financially, Harry and Meghan would be enjoying greater latitude and space to come up with workable ideas, except the reality is that budgets are contracting faster than the waist of an Ozempic-fuelled Idol star.”

“In hindsight, September 2020 was the Sussexes’ career high water mark (so far anyway) and the production and audio arms of Archewell have sprung some very serious leaks," in the eyes of Ms Elser.

Before concluding she also went on to say, “Maybe the duke and duchess are cleverly duct-taping over the holes in their enterprise and things might turn around. Maybe.”

