King Charles likely to break tradition of Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

July 30, 2023

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla will stay at Birkhall instead of Balmoral Castle during royal family’s summer holidays in Scotland, it is reported.

According to a report by Daily Record UK, King Charles is ‘emotional’ following the death of Queen Elizabeth, who always made a pilgrimage to Scotland to stay in the castle.

Balmoral was Queen Elizabeth’s favourite royal residence.

However, ‘emotional’ King Charles and Camilla, have reportedly chosen to stay at Birkhall until the autumn.

If King Charles and Camilla stay at Birkhall, they will leave Balmoral Castle without a monarch in physical for the first time in decades.

Earlier, there were reports King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be heading to Balmoral with the rest of the Royal Family for a summer holiday next week.

Moreover, Daily Express, citing a source close to the royals, reported Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to miss family reunion despite an “open invitation” from King Charles.

