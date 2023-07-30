Sonam Kapoor pens tribute to ‘wonderful’ husband Anand Ahuja on birthday

Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in crime thriller 'Blind' where she played a blind detective

On July 29, Anand Ahuja, the husband of Sonam Kapoor, celebrated his 40th birthday. The following day, Sonam took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday and shared a series of photos featuring Anand, their son Vayu, and herself.

Among the pictures were some lovely snaps of Sonam giving Anand a sweet kiss, as well as some adorable shots of the father-son duo.

Additionally, Sonam shared a monochrome photo from her pregnancy and a charming selfie of the couple. She also included some previously unseen pictures from their wedding ceremonies.

In her lengthy caption, she wrote: “Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man. Everyone realises how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. "

"Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja . Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more.”

Anand replied to his wife’s post, writing, “@sonamkapoor - thank you for always setting the example and showing us the way, for fanning our flames and making us the best versions of ourselves!”

Sonam recently made her comeback to Bollywood with Shome Makhija’s crime thriller Blind. In the film, she plays a blind detective who’s after a serial killer.

It is also reported that she will soon be reuniting with her sister Rhea Kapoor for a sequel of Veere Di Wedding.