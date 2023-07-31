Meghan Markle set for new bombshell TV interview amid rumours of her new career

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who has been rumoured to be eyeing up a political career, may have a huge new TV interview in the pipeline.



Gayle King, famous US TV personality, could reportedly speak to the Duchess of Sussex for an explosive chat in a similar vein to her and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Both Winfrey and King are two famous friends in the Sussexes Hollywood social circle as they appear to have distanced themselves from certain people while growing closer to others, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Some of those who attended Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018 at Windsor, including David and Victoria Beckham - the former Suits star's former best pal Jessica Mulroney, George and Amal Clooney - are no longer close to the Sussex, with the Beckhams said to be "furious" over claims they leaked stories about the Duke and Duchess.



They are still friendly with Ellen DeGeneres, cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson and hairdresser to the stars Amanda Leone, however, Meghan's supposed political ambitions have also seen her cosying up to the Kennedys.

Kerry Kennedy, daughter of assassinated politician Robert Kennedy, has previously praised the Duchess for standing up to "structural racism" in the royal family.

If Meghan does harbour hopes of holding a position such as Governor of California, as Hollywood A-Listers such as Arnold Schwarzenegger have done in the past, rumours that she and Harry were denied a flight on Air Force One may have threatened that dream.