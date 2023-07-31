Swifties open purses to cause bonanza in U.S. economy

The Eras Tour of Taylor Swift domestic leg is about to end

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is fast becoming one of the biggest tours in U.S. history. Besides proving itself a cultural phenomenon, the tour has also generated tons of cash.

High demand for tickets and the pop icon's stopover in cities for concerts have increased domestic economies.

One of the estimates put out by the economists is that the spending splash caused by this highly successful tour can hover over $4 billion throughout the United States, as per Fortune.

An average Swifty is reported to shell out almost $1,300 as the fans attend her shows in different cities and plan the complete plans out of it.

"Right now, we are probably close to $2,000. In total, with the hotel, everything," Santa Rosa native Dennis Zalamea told ABC7.

Earlier, On July 22 and 23, Swift had concerts in Seattle. After two nights of shaking a leg, a mini earthquake occurred.

The seismology expert confirmed that the continued jumping and dancing caused seismic activity identical to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

As per geology professor at Western Washington University, Jackie Caplan-Auerbach said, ""I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals," she said, adding, "If I overlay them on top of each other, they're nearly identical."