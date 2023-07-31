 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'capacity to surprise'

By
Web Desk

July 31, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have capacity to surprise

A royal expert has shared his knowledge and experience about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future plans amid backlash over the loss of their Spotify deal.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex always appear to have the "capacity to surprise", particularly when it comes to what they will do next.

The expert has claimed that we should  expect "something" from Harry and Meghan.

A new venture is likely on the horizon as the couple have recently experienced a number of setbacks, particularly in the form of the end of their Spotify deal.

Meghan and Harry also suffered a blow when their docuseries, which was released on Netflix last year, failed to appear on the Emmys shortlist.

The couple's deal with Netflix is also said to be in a "precarious" position, with nothing in the immediate pipeline.

Commenting on this, Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "It's unclear, at the moment, what the Sussexes plan to do.

"Don't forget they have always had the capacity to surprise."

He added: "Well, having said that, it simply isn't clear. I'm surprised there hasn't been an initiative [so far]."

Meghan has a "new agent and a new agency", in regards to her signing with US-based agency, William Morris Endeavor, earlier this year, said the author,

