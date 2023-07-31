Prince Harry called David Beckham out of 'fear' of Victoria Beckham

Prince Harry reportedly reached out to British soccer player, David Beckham, to protect Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex phoned the father of four to talk about alleged private details leaked about Meghan.

Harry had a hunch that Meghan’s information was passed on my David’s wife Victoria Beckham.

A source at the time told The Sun: "Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it.

“Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David.”

“He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while.”

David also attended Harry’s wedding in 2018. The foursome is no longer friends after row between Meghan and Victoria.