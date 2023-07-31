 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle 'bosom buddie' George Clooney getting distanced from royal

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lost close friends in the shape of George and Amal Clooney.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are losing their touch in Hollywood as close celebrity pals are leaving them behind.

Amid this, an insider tells Mail on Sunday that George and Meghan are no longer ‘bosom buddie.’

Meanwhile, singer Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom have also ended their friendship with the royal couple.

“Katy was close at one point but she has been travelling a lot so it's been hard to sustain a close friendship,” an LA source told the Mail.

This comes as Meghan and Harry mess up their relationship with David and Victoria Beckham over a misunderstanding that Meghan’s information was passed on my David’s wife Victoria.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry called David Beckham out of 'fear' of Victoria Beckham video

Prince Harry called David Beckham out of 'fear' of Victoria Beckham
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall wedding was 'shunned' by THIS family member video

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall wedding was 'shunned' by THIS family member
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'capacity to surprise'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'capacity to surprise'
Swifties open purses to cause bonanza in U.S. economy

Swifties open purses to cause bonanza in U.S. economy

Meghan Markle set for new bombshell TV interview amid rumours of her new career

Meghan Markle set for new bombshell TV interview amid rumours of her new career
Sofia Vergara was accused of being 'rude'

Sofia Vergara was accused of being 'rude'
Sarah Silverman bashes Anne Hathway, Paul Rudd, other stars for making indie movies

Sarah Silverman bashes Anne Hathway, Paul Rudd, other stars for making indie movies
Katie Price's awkward blunder: Tooth falls out during live video

Katie Price's awkward blunder: Tooth falls out during live video
Ashley Cole ties the knot with Sharon Canu in intimate Italian ceremony

Ashley Cole ties the knot with Sharon Canu in intimate Italian ceremony