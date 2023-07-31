Madonna rains praise on family after 'serious' health scare

Madonna penned a heartfelt note

Madonna was grateful for the love of her kids and family when she was hospitalised for a bacterial infection last month.

Taking to social media, the pop icon shared loved to her close ones, "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect."

"As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving," the 64-year-old continued.

"But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.

"So did the love and support from my friends," she added.

The Grammy winner also thanked her manager Guy Oseary for an unexpected gift as he earlier revealed the infection of the singer was "serious."

"A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance."

The Hung Up crooner penned, "I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.

Thank you, guyoseary, for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!"

Last month, Madonna was discharged from the hospital after she was rushed to the hospital when found unresponsive on June 28.