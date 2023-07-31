 
Harry Styles tattoo of her recent ex sets tongues wagging

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde parted ways after two years of dating
Harry Styles is no stranger to tattoos. But what makes him trend on Twitter is the mark of her ex, Olivia Wilde's name on his thighs.

After concluding his Love on Tour, the Grammy winner was on vacation in Italy with close friends, Victoria's Secret lingerie model Jacquelyn Jablonski and host James Corden.

But, with the closing of the As It Was crooner's two-year-long tour, his relationship in this period with his co-star also breathed his last.

Meanwhile, the internet was in a frenzy, speculating that the 29-year-old still has some feelings for his ex despite reports of a fling with Emily Ratajkowski.

"I know that's right," one fan gushed over the tattoo.

Another stressed the excitement of the revelation should be in vain as the pair parted ways.

"It's not new he had it over a year ago. They broke up months ago. It's obviously old."

Styles and Wilde relationship became public in Jan 2021 but the duo separated before their film Don't Worry Darling hit the big screen.

