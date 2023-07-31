Prince Harry's UK plan: 'Duke doesn't want to become prisoner of the palace'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are 'offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace' in hopes of showing Prince William they are serious about returning to the royal family fold, according to a new report.



The Duke of Sussex is serious about reconnecting to the Firm, but "he [Harry] doesn't want to become a prisoner of the palace," a source has claimed.

"He and Meghan want to keep a sense of balance in their lives and their mental health intact," An insider told OK magazine while adding about the pair's desire to say close yet separate from the high-profile brood.

"He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves. He hopes that will please William and show that they're serious about coming back," according to the the same source.

However, royal expert Tom Bower believes the Meghan and Harry will never be able to return amid all the family drama.



"I don't think he can come back," he stated. "He's caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further."



Sharing his thoughts and knowledge about Meghan, who has faced a multitude of career setbacks over the last few months, the expert said: "She's not close to William and Kate ... I would imagine the last thing she'd want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace."

King Charles III's two sons, William and Harry, have had a rocky relationship since the Sussexes' infamous Megxit.