Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'no longer victim' as 'branding' goes wrong

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not gaining their popularity on the basis of merit.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s branding strategy is in danger, reveals expert.

PR Guru Evan Nierman said: “Harry and Meghan’s current branding crisis stems from the negativity they have centred their public persona around in recent years," he explained.

Mr Nierman went on: "They have been fixated on becoming global icons and playing up their victimhood, which is not a sustainable narrative, while they are simultaneously parlaying it into lucrative business deals and reshaping the way people view the royal family."

“There comes a point when you are no longer the victim,” he then concluded.

This comes as Meghan and Harry lose their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify over under-delivered content.