 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'no longer victim' as 'branding' goes wrong

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not gaining their popularity on the basis of merit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s branding strategy is in danger, reveals expert.

PR Guru Evan Nierman said: “Harry and Meghan’s current branding crisis stems from the negativity they have centred their public persona around in recent years," he explained.

Mr Nierman went on: "They have been fixated on becoming global icons and playing up their victimhood, which is not a sustainable narrative, while they are simultaneously parlaying it into lucrative business deals and reshaping the way people view the royal family."

“There comes a point when you are no longer the victim,” he then concluded.

This comes as Meghan and Harry lose their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify over under-delivered content.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'powerful new friends' will break her 'silence' video

Meghan Markle 'powerful new friends' will break her 'silence'
Prince Harry's UK plan: 'Duke doesn't want to become prisoner of the palace' video

Prince Harry's UK plan: 'Duke doesn't want to become prisoner of the palace'
Meghan Markle 'friends' very 'protective' as Duchess loses Hollywood bigwigs video

Meghan Markle 'friends' very 'protective' as Duchess loses Hollywood bigwigs
Prince Harry, Meghan's latest move encourages King Charles and royal family video

Prince Harry, Meghan's latest move encourages King Charles and royal family
Selena Gomez shows off her true beauty in tiny pink outfit at beach

Selena Gomez shows off her true beauty in tiny pink outfit at beach
Madonna rains praise on family after 'serious' health scare

Madonna rains praise on family after 'serious' health scare
Prince Harry offered olive branch by William

Prince Harry offered olive branch by William
Meghan Markle 'bosom buddie' George Clooney getting distant from royal video

Meghan Markle 'bosom buddie' George Clooney getting distant from royal
Prince Harry called David Beckham out of 'fear' of Victoria Beckham video

Prince Harry called David Beckham out of 'fear' of Victoria Beckham