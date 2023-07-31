 
menu menu menu

King Charles, royal family issued new warning: 'disaster in waiting'

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

King Charles, royal family issued new warning: disaster in waiting

King Charles III is reportedly facing 'major threats' from his younger brother Prince Andrew as 'disaster-in-waiting' for royals, an expert has claimed.

Andrew Lownie, a renowned royal biographer, told the Daily Beast that The Duke of York was playing a power game, saying: "Andrew is digging his heels... it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles. Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving."

The expert continued: “Charles and William have united to bring him down a peg or two and try and keep him and his family under the radar because they, as the future of the monarchy, have most to lose by his antics.”

There are speculations that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father Andrew could give tough time to the newly crowned king if he turns against the pace. 

According to some royal critics, Andrew could be more dangerous than Harry if he decides to leak royal secrets for money.  

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's UK plan: 'Duke doesn't want to become prisoner of the palace' video

Prince Harry's UK plan: 'Duke doesn't want to become prisoner of the palace'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'no longer victim' as 'branding' goes wrong video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'no longer victim' as 'branding' goes wrong
Meghan Markle 'friends' very 'protective' as Duchess loses Hollywood bigwigs video

Meghan Markle 'friends' very 'protective' as Duchess loses Hollywood bigwigs
Prince Harry, Meghan's latest move encourages King Charles and royal family video

Prince Harry, Meghan's latest move encourages King Charles and royal family
Selena Gomez shows off her true beauty in tiny pink outfit at beach

Selena Gomez shows off her true beauty in tiny pink outfit at beach
Madonna rains praise on family after 'serious' health scare

Madonna rains praise on family after 'serious' health scare
Prince Harry offered olive branch by William

Prince Harry offered olive branch by William
Meghan Markle 'bosom buddie' George Clooney getting distant from royal video

Meghan Markle 'bosom buddie' George Clooney getting distant from royal
Prince Harry called David Beckham out of 'fear' of Victoria Beckham video

Prince Harry called David Beckham out of 'fear' of Victoria Beckham