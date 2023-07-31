Sushmita Sen learns to value life more post heart attack

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack in March 2023

Sushmita Sen, who suffered a heart attack a few months back, revealed that it brought change in her life as she learnt to value life more now.

In March, Sen suffered a heart attack, resulting in undergoing angioplasty. She had a stent in her heart. She took rest for a while and resumed work soon after treatment.

Recently, the Mein Hoon Na actress had a conversation with News 18 where she revealed that the heart attack changed her life and made her look at life from a new perspective. It taught her to value life more and had made her more responsible.

Sen stated: “It was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side.” She further told News 18, “It doesn’t make me fearful now, instead I now have a feeling of promise, of something to look forward to. When you get a new lease on life, you respect it and are more careful.”

The former Miss Universe shared the news of her heart attack on her social media handle, leaving all her friends and fans worried. But the actress has recovered well and has continued her fitness regime as well.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has finally wrapped up the shoot for her OTT series Aarya 3.

