Kanye West’s social media was reinstated after ‘receiving reassurance’

Kanye West resurfaced on the newly revamped Twitter, now known as X, seven months after his account was banned due to antisemitic remarks he had made.

West’s account, which is under the handle Ye, was activated once again and had the platform’s gold checkmark, which is held by verified business accounts.

According to the Wall Street Journal, an anonymous source claimed that the decision to reinstate West’s account was reached “after receiving reassurance that he wouldn’t use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language.”

Moreover, Deadline reported that platform announced that “Kanye West, referred to as ‘Ye’, won’t be able to monetise his account on X and advertisements won’t appear next to his posts.”

West was heavily criticised after he made antisemitic remarks last year in October on Instagram. The social media platform restricted the rapper’s account due to a violation of the company’s rules and guidelines which is why the rapper switched to Twitter after a two-year hiatus.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he tweeted October 8th. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda [sic].” The tweet was later taken down and the account suspended for violating community guidelines.

Following his antisemitic rants on Twitter and Instagram, the rapper faced a business crisis as many of his partnering companies cut ties with him in the coming months, namely Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap and Apple.