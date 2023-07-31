Jill Duggar continues to spill out ‘family secrets’ in her tell-all memoir: Deets inside

Jill Duggar has recently made headlines for spilling out controversial secrets of her family in the Prime Video docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.



That’s not all, the former reality star is ready to reveal more “secrets, manipulation and intimidation” she had witnessed in her childhood while filming her hit TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting in her new tell-all book, Counting the Cost.

A source told OK! magazine, “Jill continues to criticise her parents all the time both publicly and privately.”

“Jill feels like she needs to do this for her own healing. She wants the truth out,” stated an insider.

The mother-of-three — who shares Israel, 7, Samuel, 5, and Freddy, 1, with husband Derick — previously announced her book to be released in January 2024.



However, lately, the writer confirmed on Instagram and her memoir got an early release date.

“Due to y’all’s overwhelming support and interest in our story, we’ve been able to pull some strings and now the book is coming out four months earlier than initially expected!” she said.

Jill revealed, “The NEW release date for Counting the Cost is September 12th, 2023!”



In a statement released by the book publisher, Simon and Schuster, “For the first time, discover the unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting.”

It read, “For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members — they weren’t willing to rock the boat. But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets.”

“Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey,” it added.