Prince Harry has ‘a lot to answer for’ in High Court case

Prince Harry allegedly needs to answer for ‘a lot of things’ in his High Court case, experts believe.

Allegations regarding the Duke’s antics have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She started the conversation off with a hilarious jibe against the royal and said, “Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has a lot to answer for, but to my mind”

Because “there might be no greater charge than inadvertently forcing me to try and read weighty, turgid legal documents first thing in the morning.”

“But la plus ça change; another day, another Harry court case story.”

For those unversed with the entire issue, Prince Harry had taken to a UK courtroom to demand recompense for alleged phone hacking.

However, the court recently came back with a decision and refused to allow any further hearings.

According to litigator Paul Britton, “This is yet another blow for Prince Harry in his privacy war against the tabloids.”

In his interview with the Daily Express Mr Britton said, “The court decided that Harry could not proceed with his claim regarding phone hacking, but it did allow his allegations involving the use of private investigators to move forward to a trial, scheduled to begin in January 2024.”