 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry has ‘a lot to answer for’ in High Court case

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Prince Harry has ‘a lot to answer for’ in High Court case
Prince Harry has ‘a lot to answer for’ in High Court case

Prince Harry allegedly needs to answer for ‘a lot of things’ in his High Court case, experts believe.

Allegations regarding the Duke’s antics have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She started the conversation off with a hilarious jibe against the royal and said, “Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has a lot to answer for, but to my mind”

Because “there might be no greater charge than inadvertently forcing me to try and read weighty, turgid legal documents first thing in the morning.”

“But la plus ça change; another day, another Harry court case story.”

For those unversed with the entire issue, Prince Harry had taken to a UK courtroom to demand recompense for alleged phone hacking.

However, the court recently came back with a decision and refused to allow any further hearings.

According to litigator Paul Britton, “This is yet another blow for Prince Harry in his privacy war against the tabloids.”

In his interview with the Daily Express Mr Britton said, “The court decided that Harry could not proceed with his claim regarding phone hacking, but it did allow his allegations involving the use of private investigators to move forward to a trial, scheduled to begin in January 2024.”

More From Entertainment:

Judi Dench gives update on health: 'I can’t see on a film set any more'

Judi Dench gives update on health: 'I can’t see on a film set any more'
Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has no signs of improvement

Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has no signs of improvement

Jill Duggar continues to spill out ‘family secrets’ in her tell-all memoir: Deets inside

Jill Duggar continues to spill out ‘family secrets’ in her tell-all memoir: Deets inside
Will Andrew Garfield return to ‘Spider-Man’ franchise?

Will Andrew Garfield return to ‘Spider-Man’ franchise?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking a ‘terrorist attack’ for Malibu?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking a ‘terrorist attack’ for Malibu?
Blake Lively puts on romantic display with husband Ryan Reynolds on Paris getaway

Blake Lively puts on romantic display with husband Ryan Reynolds on Paris getaway

Kanye West’s social media was reinstated after ‘receiving reassurance’

Kanye West’s social media was reinstated after ‘receiving reassurance’
Madonna praises children for supporting her during health scare

Madonna praises children for supporting her during health scare

Amanda Bynes checks into mental health facility for a third time

Amanda Bynes checks into mental health facility for a third time